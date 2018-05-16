Don’t let Haryana cut water supply to Delhi, Kejriwal tells Modi

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to persuade Haryana to continue supplying the same levels of water to the national capital it has been supplying for the last 22 years.

“I urge you to kindly use your good offices to persuade Haryana to continue supplying same levels of water to Delhi that it has been supplying for 22 years and not to disrupt it till the issue is decided by the Court,” Kejriwal wrote.

He said that Haryana had been supplying 1,133 cusecs of water since 1996 and this should not be cut so that Delhi does not witness any water scarcity.

He said that any reduction in the water supply will affect the Chandrawal water plant which supplies water in VIP and NDMC areas, along with other places including the railway station and major hospitals.

Kejriwal, in another letter written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday, warned of chaos in the city after May 21 if the reduction in water supply continued.

“If the water supply from Haryana is reduced after May 21, there will be complete chaos in Delhi. It will lead to unprecedented law and order situation in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

–IANS

