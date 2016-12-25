Don’t like today’s content on Indian TV: Rohitash Gaud

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Rohitash Gaud, who has been part of the Indian entertainment industry for over a decade now, says he doesnt like the type of shows that are being aired on Indian television nowadays. He feels the content is highly ratings-driven.

Rohitash told IANS: “I don’t like the content of Indian television today. When all these ‘saas-babu’ shows started with ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, then I used to like them. I used to feel that they are showing what happens in Indian families.

“But when they started to make relations vicious, I thought that they have become TRP-driven (Television Rating Point). Then I lost my interest there.”

The actor, best recognised as Tiwari ji of the popular TV show “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain”, said: “Good shows are not coming because most of the content is focused around TRP. Earlier, I was doing this show called ‘Lapataganj’. It received good reviews, but it never got good TRPs. I feel bad when such things happen.”

Rohitash says a lot of new concepts may be coming on Indian television screens, but what is happening is that “TV show-makers are creating a lot of drama”.

“They are scaring people with over-dramatic content to gain their attention,” he said.

Talking about his experience in “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain”, aired on &TV, Rohitash said: “It has been a wonderful experience on the show so far. One of the biggest reasons behind this is that the kind of shows that have been on air on Indian television have mostly been the ‘saas-bahu’ sagas.

“But ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ has brought naughtiness to TV. People have seen fresh content with this show.”

He also feels that the show’s popularity lies in the fact that it is devoid of vulgarity.

“We show it in a very subtle way. We made this show for men. We were not focusing on women or children. But when we saw that children were getting attached to it, then we thought of lowering down the naughty element of the show,” he said.

“If you will see some of the earlier episodes of the show, then you can hear a lot of double-meaning talk. But we stopped doing that once we saw that children are also watching it,” he added.

“Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain” also features Aashif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon and Shubhangi Atre.

