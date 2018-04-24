Don’t spread canards, fake posters, Mamata tells BJP

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) In an apparent attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said political parties should desist from spreading canards or fake posters as part of their campaign for the coming panchayat polls.

Banerjee’s remarks came a day after the BJP drew flak from the ruling part for using a photograph of violence in Bangladesh in its election manifesto.

“We are proud of our panchayat system and Bengal’s panchayats have done well. We want the polling process to be completed in a fair manner. We appeal to all the political parties not to spread fake posters, canard or propaganda but to show political curtsey and fight the elections in a democratic way,” Banerjee told reporters at the state Secretariat Nabanna.

She also welcomed the State Election Commission’s announcement of single-phase panchayat Apolls on May 14.

“We are happy. Democracy-loving people want elections and candidates must be elected through the electoral process,” she said, while fuming opposition parties have threatened to move court against the poll schedule.

Banerjee said the administration and the police would protect Bengal’s border and ensure nobody could foment trouble by bringing people from other states.

She had earlier accused the BJP of triggering trouble during the filing of nominations by roping in people from the neighbouring states.

“We appeal to all the people to exercise their franchise peacefully. We will not tolerate any violence by bringing in people from other states and the state will protect its border,” she added.

