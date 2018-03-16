Don’t torture your feet in scorching heat

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Don’t forget to save your feet from the harmful rays of the sun. Besides going for regular pedicures, it is essential to apply sunscreen and let your nails breathe sans nail paint once in a while, say experts.

Shikhee Agrawal, head trainer at The Body Shop India; and Trishla and Rajeev Surana, Co-founders at Colour Me Mad, have given few tips for your feet care:

* Trim your nails: Go for proper, neat and short nails for maximum foot care. File them if that’s easier.

* A pedicure helps you get rid of dead and hard heel skin. It is important to pamper your feet and take care of the dead skin by regularly undertaking pedicure or clean up with a scrub and apply foot cream for nice smelling feet.

Also, soak your feet in lukewarm water mixed with baking soda for about 15 minutes which will make them clean and smell fresh taking any odour away

* Scrape off the dead skin growth from the corner of the nail and paint some almond oil for super nourishment.

* Let your nails breathe from time to time. This can help stop discoloration, if your interests is towards dark nail paints.

* To deal with foot sweat, you can use antibacterial foot washes and deals with foot odour. Spray peppermint foot spray to relieve yourself from foot sore or stress.

If you wear closed shoes, make sure you change your socks every day. Another thing to keep in mind is to wash your feet few times a day so that you always have fresh feet.

* Do not just halt to ankle, go on to put sunscreen on your feet as well. These not only protect your feet, but also protect protein made nails that are more defenseless to sun damage.

* Make sure you wear either breathable material like leather, cork and canvas or else shoes made with mesh so that air can circulate in your feet keeping it fresh.

* If you have sunburnt feet then apply aloe vera based lotions or gels for relief

