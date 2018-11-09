Don’t want to be stressed: Cheryl

London, Nov 16 (IANS) Discussing her battle with anxiety and life as a mother left singer Cheryl glowing. She says she doesn’t want to be stressed in any way.

The singer, riding high on the popularity of her new single “Love Made Me Do It”, walked out of the BBC Radio Studios in a denim top and baggy black, with radiance on her face, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She spoke candidly about her own battles with mental health as she admitted she no longer gets nervous about releasing new music.

In a chat with host Nick Grimshaw she said: “I used to have anxiety – been seeing someone in the past year to keep that in check – I don’t want to be stressed as a mum or a pop star. We’re supposed to be living our best lives aren’t we? Stresses I used to feel are less relevant.”

The songstress explained that her view on life changed after giving birth to 19-month-old son Bear last year.

“You see things differently after you have a baby, there’s a different perspective on life,” she said.

“Things that bothered you before don’t any more. I think, how does Cardi B change nappies with those huge talons? The worrying takes a side-line,” she added.

The former “Girls Aloud” singer made a style statement in a denim top which she teamed with funky black trousers.

The hitmaker’s striking features were enhanced with a glamorous coat of make-up, which focused on a contoured base.

Cheryl’s beauty look was complete with lashings of mascara and pink gloss on her lips.

Her appearance came as Cheryl made a sensational return to the music scene with her comeback single “Love Made Me Do It”, released last Friday, her first new music in four years.

