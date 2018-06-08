Don’t want to do films with big stars: Nirbhay Wadhwa

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who will be seen as a “tantrik-turned-rakshas” in the upcoming show “Qayamat Ki Raat”, says he wants to do a solo film as he feels he will be overshadowed if he featured along side big stars.

“I want to do a solo film and not with a big stars because then I would get overshadowed… And I would like to do stunt-based films and want to do fights with professional fighters,” Nirbhay told IANS here.

In the upcoming Star Plus’s fantasy thriller show, Nirbhay’s character lusts for power and immortality. It also stars Karishma Tanna, Dipika Kakar, Vivek Dahiya and Dalljiet Kaur.

He will be seen sporting prosthetic make-up for the evil look.

Talking about the make-up, Nirbhay says: “My look for the show takes over two hours to come together.”

Nirbhay has previously done shows like “Mahabharat”, “Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumana and “Karamphal Daata Shani”.

But the actor says he is excited about his role in this show, produced by Balaji Telefilms.

“I wanted to this (role) because I wanted to break the image from my previous show (Hanuman), which was a positive character. It’s very different from that… There was lot to do in this… I have seen this kind of prosthetic make-up in Hollywood and not in any other serial… I also had a desire to see how I’d look with prosthetic make-up on me,” he said.

The actor is ecstatic as he always gets offered challenging roles.

Does he want to do more negative roles in the future?

“If I get good roles then negative and positive don’t matter. I’m an actor and if the producers have faith on me to pull of roles then I feel proud,” he said.

Asked if he would like to try his hands in films, Nirbhay said: “I only get offers from films when I’ve committed to a television show and once it’s goes off air then no one asks… If god wants that then I will be seen in films one day.”

