Dormer ‘always’ wanted to work with fiance

London, July 9 (IANS) Actress Natalie Dormer says she always wanted to work with her fiance and director Anthony Byrne because she had seen how good he was at his job.

“We have always made a point of visiting each other’s sets and watching each other’s work… I wanted to make ‘In Darkness’ with him because I’d watched him for years and I was jealous of the other actors.

“I was like, ‘He’s a really great director’. And I can only assume he thought I was alright as an actress or he would not have employed me,” Dormer told Radio Times magazine.

The former “Game of Thrones” actress was compelled to write the movie because she was tired of being offered period pieces and felt there was a real lack of strong female roles, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I had no desire to get into a corset again. Why I started writing ‘In Darkness’ was because there was a dearth, as I saw it, of three-dimensional, fleshed out, anti-heroines – you know, flawed female roles.”

However, Dormer does think things are beginning to change for the better in that respect.

–IANS

