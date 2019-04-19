Dorsey, Trump discuss ‘health of public conversation’

Washington, April 24 (IANS) Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss “the health of the public conversation” on the micro-blogging platform.

The 30-minute, closed-door meeting on Tuesday came after an invitation from the White House, reports Motherboard, citing an internal email by Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s global lead for legal, policy, and trust and safety.

“Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!” Trump tweeted later.

In 2016 when President Trump held a meeting with various tech leaders, the Twitter CEO was not invited.

Twitter has been criticized by the Republicans for censoring conversative speech, which the platform has denied.

The micro-blogging platform has also been snubbed by people for allowing Trump to violate its policies by his controversial tweets.

“Some of you might feel we shouldn’t take this meeting at all,” Dorsey wrote in the email.

“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions,” he added.

Dorsey recently met various world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Twitter on Tuesday said its revenue jumped 18 per cent to $787 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 2018, while its monthly active users went down to 330 million, a year-on-year drop of six million.

