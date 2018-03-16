Dortmund beat Hannover 1-0 in Bundesliga

Dortmund, March 18 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund tightened their grip on third place in the Bundesliga football championship on Sunday after defeating Hannover 1-0 in the German league’s 27th round.

Michy Batshuayi scored the winner for Dortmund in the 24th minute to give his side its second straight win, reported Efe.

Dortmund were the stronger team throughout the match, registering an important victory following their elimination from the Europa League round of 16 by Salzburg on Thursday.

With 48 points, Dortmund are now just one point behind second-placed Schalke.

Hannover hold the 13th position with 32 points after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat.

Bayern Munich, who are set to visit sixth-place Leipzig later on Sunday, lead the Bundesliga table with 66 points.

