Dortmund begin week-long training camp, prepare for friendlies

Dortmund, July 30 (IANS) Footballers from Borussia Dortmund kicked off a week-long training camp on Monday, with six open sessions scheduled amid a week expected to be marked by temperatures that wouldn’t stop climbing.

The German side, which came fourth in the last season of the Bundesliga, is preparing friendlies against Rennes and Napoli as well as its first day back at its national league on August 26, reports Efe.

The players took part in energetic exercise sessions and took time out to greet the many eager fans who had gathered to see their heroes.

