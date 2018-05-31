Dortmund defender Sokratis set to sign for Arsenal

London, June 5 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has decided to join London football giants Arsenal this summer, the footballer’s father said.

The Greek centre-back opted for a move to Arsenal despite Manchester United and Dortmund holding talks over his signature, his father Charalambos was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk on Tuesday.

According to the website, Sokratis is well known to Arsenal’s head of recruitment, Sven Mislitant, and is currently in London waiting to complete his transfer. He will become new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery’s first signing.

“There was interest from United but he had to wait until July for them,” Charalambos told Greek radio station Radio 24/7.

“United have a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams talked but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal. Arsenal had talked two years ago but I don’t know why he didn’t sign.”

Charalambos said that his 29-year-old is moving a step up with his move to London.

“He is going to a higher level, the world’s most competitive league and I believe he will do very well,” he said.

“Sokratis is in his last year at Dortmund. This was a major reason (for completing the move).

“He is happy, he is in England at the moment, and he will be doing what he has to do, the typical things, everything will go well, he is happy, he is changing.”

–IANS

pur/mr