Dortmund overpower Bayern in Bundesliga’s top clash

Berlin, Nov 11 (IANS) Front-runners Borussia Dortmund twice came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 3-2 at the 11th round in Bundesliga.

Bayern grabbed the lead twice on Saturday through Robert Lewandowski but Marco Reus’ brace and Paco Alcacer’s winner secured all three points on home soil to extend the lead atop the standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both sides staged a lively opening period with chances at both ends of the pitch. Dortmund reaped the best chances with eight minutes played when Marco Reus failed to overcome Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

However, it were the visitors who opened the scoring as Serge Gnabry’s pinpoint delivery into the box allowed Robert Lewandowski to head the opener in the 26th minute.

The hosts levelled the scores after the restart when Bayern custodian Neuer brought down Reus inside the box to cause a penalty. Reus stepped up and made no mistake to make it 1-1 with 46 minutes into the game.

It was a short-lived joy for the hosts though as Bayern responded with the 2-1 lead just moments later — Lewandowski wrapped up his second of the night from very close range in the 53rd minute.

Dortmund remained unimpressed and pressed forward but Reus squandered the golden chance from inside the box as Joshua Kimmich blocked Reus’ attempt on the goal line.

Bayern thought they had extended the lead but Lewandowski’s third goal was ruled offside. Dortmund continued on the front foot and their efforts got rewarded in the 67th minute when Reus unleashed a volley from inside the box to beat Neuer.

Things went from bad to worse for the German record champions, as Dortmund’s substitute Paco Alcacer sealed the deal in the closing period after slotting a through ball past onrushing Neuer.

With the victory, Borussia Dortmund stay atop the standings with 27 points and maintain a four-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, who beat Werder Bremen 3-1 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich remain on the third position with 20 points.

–IANS

gau/sed