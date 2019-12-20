Dortmund sign teenage sensation Haaland

Munich, Dec 30 (IANS) German club Borussia Dortmund on Monday roped in Erling Haaland, as Manchester United and Juventus who always wanted the highly rated 19-year-old’s signature, lost out.

Haaland, who joined Dortmund from Austrian side FC Salzburg, will be with the club until 2024 as per his contract as reported by ESPNFC.

He has scored 28 goals in 22 games this season, with eight coming in the Champions League, and he became the first teenager to score in the first five matchdays of the competition.

–IANS

dm/bg