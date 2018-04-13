Dortmund’s Batshuayi may miss rest of season due to ankle injury

Berlin, April 16 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund forward Michy Batshuayi may be sidelined for the rest of the Bundesliga season due to an ankle injury, both the German club and the player announced on Monday.

Batshuayi, who is on loan to the German side from Chelsea, suffered the injury during the 2-0 Ruhr derby defeat against Schalke 04 on Sunday, leaving the field on crutches, reports Efe.

“Well it is not good news for now, my season is probably over, and I won’t be able to pay Borussia Dortmund back for their confidence,” the Belgian international tweeted.

On its website, Dortmund said: “There remains a chance that he could still feature for the Belgian national team at the World Cup in Russia this summer,” while confirming that their forward was likely to be out for the rest of the season.

