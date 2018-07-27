Dos and don’ts for monsoon wedding

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A lot of people love the thought of getting married during monsoon, but there are some things one needs to keep in mind to make it a perfect affair, say experts.

Kunal Rai, Vice President – Weddings and Events at Tamarind Global and Saloni Sanghvi, Event Specialist at Entertainment Bay, list dos and don’ts:

Things you should do:

* First and foremost, keep the wedding indoors. Book a hotel, hall or palace — as your budget permits — but there must be a solid roof over the head of your wedding guests.

* Treat the season as a blessing, and plan a rain dance party as a pre-wedding event.

* The wedding outfit can also be matched with the theme of the season, where one can opt for colours like peach, subtle gold and hues of pink.

* Accessorise the wedding favours with umbrellas, cute raincoats and other rain-wear gear like flip flops.

* Keep a balanced approach towards the number of hot and cold beverages.

Things you should not do:

* Monsoon is a bad time to wear make-up. Even waterproof make-up needs constant touch ups. However, one can always bet on high quality water-proof make-up to last longer and make less of a mess.

* Avoid heels and stilettos. Instead, opt for wedgies and even good old-fashioned jutties to go with your clothes.

* Unless you wish for the hem of your dresses to be lined with brown/black grime, do not opt for floor length gowns, suits, anarkalis and designer dresses.

* What is a wedding without flowers? A monsoon wedding! Flowers tend to welt quickly in the humid weather, so one should avoid flower-based decorations. Instead, go for lightweight parachute material decorations such as drapes and gazebo. Even artificial flowers can be a great option.

