Dos Santos brothers report to Mexican national football team

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Brothers Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos, who play for Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy, have reported to the Mexican national football team.

The Dos Santos brothers are recovering from injuries and joined the team on Saturday ahead of the friendly against Wales at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, reports Efe.

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio continues working his players at the University of California at Los Angeles as the team prepares for the Memorial Day friendly against Wales and a June 2 friendly against Scotland at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.

Mexico will play Denmark in a friendly in Copenhagen on June 9.

A final decision has still not been made on whether to add Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos to the national team’s final 23-man roster.

Osorio said he expected to keep the players who performed best in practice and in friendlies.

Mexico is in World Cup Group F, which also includes Germany, South Korea and Sweden.

–IANS

gau/bg