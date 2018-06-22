Doug Ford announces public sector hiring freeze

Ontario’s incoming Premier Doug Ford has announced public service is under a hiring freeze as part of a series of measures designed to limit spending and he works toward balancing the books.

A spokesman for Doug Ford says the Progressive Conservative leader has also directed government ministries to cancel “subscription-based services” and to restrict out-of-province travel.

The Tories are expected to scrutinize all government spending line by line to ensure taxpayers’ money is going to the services people rely on.

However, essential frontline staff like police, fire services and nurses as well as teachers, are not affected by this sweeping hiring freeze.

Any other hiring, aside from lateral moves within the public service or appointments required to fulfill collective agreements, must be officially approved before going forward.

In his campaign, then PC leader Ford swore he’d save billions each year by finding unspecified efficiencies, without cutting any jobs.

The head of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union says he’s not surprised by the decision but has concerns about how it may affect services and the 34,000 public sector workers the union represents.

Changing things will take a while but Ontarians should rest assured help is on its way! – CINEWS