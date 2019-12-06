Doval lauds Yogi govt for handling Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow, Dec 11 (IANS) National Security advisor Ajit Doval has sent a letter of appreciation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari for his “commendable effort in handling the situation in Uttar Pradesh, following the Ayodhya verdict”.

The letter dated November 28, was released to the media on Wednesday.

Doval, in his letter, has appreciated the pivotal role played by the chief secretary in maintaining synergy with all organs of the state and central government and ensuring coordination with the police in maintaining peace and communal harmony.

He further said that it was the cumulative efforts of all agencies and organs of the government that resulted in an incident-free and amicable atmosphere in the state.

The verdict on Ayodhya was delivered on November 9, giving the disputed plot of land to Hindus for construction of a grand Ram temple and the Muslim side was to be given an alternative five acre plot for building a mosque.

Doval himself convened an inter-faith meeting to build confidence within communities where all the representatives of all the religions were called.

A group of 40 historians, academics and activists has since the November 9 judgement moved the Supreme Court seeking a full-bench review of its final verdict.

“The faith of one of the communities was consequently regarded higher than the other, thereby violating the secular principle embedded in the Constitution,” said the petitioners.

The review petition urged the apex court to institute a full bench for hearing the review petition, as this is not merely a title dispute but “a contestation about the core of India’s constitutional morality, and the principles of equal citizenship, secularism, justice, rule of law and fraternity”.

The petition contended that the balance of probabilities was erroneously observed to be in favour of the Hindu parties by the apex court.

The petition said the top court erred in coming to a conclusion based on the fact that Hindus had proved to be worshipping in the outer courtyard since 1857, but also proved to worship in the inner courtyard prior to 1857, and the Muslim parties failed to prove exclusive possession of the inner courtyard.

–IANS

amita-miz/in