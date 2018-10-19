Dovizioso fastest in third practice for Japan MotoGP

Motegi (Japan), Oct 20 (IANS) Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP 18) recorded the best time on Saturday in the third free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, held at the ‘Twin Ring’ circuit of Motegi.

Britain’s Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V) and France’s Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M1) came in second and third fastest respectively, reports Efe news agency.

Spain’s Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), who has a chance to become world champion in Japan, forced the pace and delighted spectators, but eventually ended up fourth.

Italy’s Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M1), in his final push, managed to come fifth, whereas Spain’s Alvaro Bautista was squeezed out of the top 10.

