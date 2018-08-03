Dovizioso wins Czech MotoGP event

Brno (Czech Republic), Aug 5 (IANS) Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati on Sunday won the Czech Grand Prix in MotoGP, while Spain’s Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team stretched his lead in the world standings after finishing third.

Dovizioso, who earned the pole position in the last lap of the second qualifying round on Saturday, set the pace at the Brno circuit, clocking in at one hour and 56.177 minutes, reports Efe.

The Italian rider was followed by his Spanish teammate, Jorge Lorenzo.

Although Marquez finished third, he still leads the MotoGP standings with 165 points, 46 points ahead of second-placed Italian legend Valentino Rossi of Yamaha.

Spain’s Maverick Viñales of Yamaha, Briton Bradley Smith of KTM and Germany’s Stefan Bradl of Honda all fell during the race.

Even before the race’s start, Spain’s Pol Espargaro of KTM was out after suffering a fall in free practice in which he fractured his left clavicle and suffered a strong cervical contusion, due to which he was sent to a hospital in Brno to undergo scans.

–IANS

pur/sed