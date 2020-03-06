Dow plunges nearly 10% in worst session since 1987 crash

New York, March 13 (IANS) US stocks extended losses on Thursday with the Dow plunging more than 2,300 points, or about 10 percent, at the close amid coronavirus fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,352.60 points, or 9.99 per cent, to 21,200.62. The 30-stock index had its biggest one-day percentage drop since the 1987 Black Monday market crash, when it collapsed by more than 22 per cent, Xinhua reported.

The S&P 500 decreased 260.74 points, or 9.51 percent, to end at 2,480.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 750.25 points, or 9.43 per cent, to 7,201.80.

The S&P 500 declined 7 per cent shortly after Thursday’s opening bell, triggering a key circuit breaker that halted trading for 15 minutes. It was Wall Street’s second 15-minute halt this week.

–IANS

pgh/