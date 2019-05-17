‘Dozens of migrants land in Italy’s Sardinia’

Cagliari (Italy), May 22 (IANS/AKI) A total 54 migrants reached Italy’s Sardinia island overnight aboard two boats, sources said on Wednesday.

Two small boats landed in Teulada and Porto Pino with a total 13 Algerian migrants on board, and they were detained by Carabinieri (police), sources told AKI.

However, a further 41 migrants came ashore after Italian Tax Police and Coast Guard intercepted other small boats at sea, the sources said.

All of the migrants were taken to the Monastir reception centre where they were due to be identified by police, said the sources.

–IANS/AKI

