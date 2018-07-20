Dozens of Tunisian boat migrants to be deported: Italy

Rome, July 21 (IANS/AKI) Fifty-seven Tunisian migrants who were picked up off the Sicilian coast and brought ashore overnight at the port of Trapani will be repatriated “very soon”, a source at Italy’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“The migrants will be deported very soon under an agreement between Italy and Tunisia,” the s

ource said.

The migrants are all adult males and “operations will start on Monday”, the source added.

A total of 66 Tunisian migrants including women and children had disembarked in Trapani on Monday after they were rescued by Italian coastguard off the island of Pantelleria.

