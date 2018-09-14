Dozens rally in Seoul to protest inter-Korean summit

Seoul, Sep 20 (IANS) Dozens of protesters took to the streets of central Seoul to voice their opposition to the third inter-Korean summit held in Pyongyang that concluded on Thursday.

South Korean President Moon-Jae in was returning to Seoul Thursday following the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which both countries furthered the rapprochement process and pledged to take measures to reduce military tensions along their border, reports Efe news.

While many, including US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have welcomed the results of the summit, conservative and nationalist elements in South Korea have viewed the peace process with North Korea with scepticism.

Around 100 mostly conservative demonstrators shouted anti-North Korean slogans and held aloft signs reading “No to SK-NK summit that benefit(s) Kim Jong Un”.

Moon and Kim signed a joint declaration on Wednesday, in which Pyongyang pledged to close a nuclear development site, and a deal was penned to reduce tensions along the border.

The summit is the latest development in the rapprochement process between the two neighbours, who have technically been at war for over 65 years.

Trump and Pompeo welcomed the result of the inter-Korean summit, and said that they looked forward to resuming denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.

Moon is scheduled to travel to the US for a meeting with Trump on September 24, before the start of the UN General Assembly.

