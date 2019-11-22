DP Special Cell busts terror module in Assam

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three persons from Gopalpada in Assam, the police said on Monday.

They have been identified as Ranjit Islam alias Ranjit Ali, Luit Zameel Jaman alias Ali and Muqaddir alias Muqaddis Islam. All the three are residents of Gopalpada in Assam and are aged between 25 to 30 years.

“We were getting intelligence about the three terrorists for quite some time. Assistant Commissioners of Police Special Cell Lalit Mohan Negi and Hriday Bhushan found out during an investigation that these terrorists are from Assam. The were planning strikes in Assam and then in Delhi. We contacted the Assam Police and nabbed them,” Pramod Kumar Singh Kushwaha, Special Cell DCP, told mediapersons at a press conference.

He said that Improvised explosive devices (IED) and some literature related to Jaish-e-Mohammed have also been recovered from them.

Zameel is a 12th class pass out and worked in an Aadhar centre while Muqaddis worked as a driver and Ranjit Ali worked in a company which sells fish.

During interrogation it was found that the three were influenced by the terrorist group ISIS. The IEDs recovered from them were the same which was used during the Bhopal train blast.

The arrested terrorists were planning a strike in Assam and if that was a success their plan was to go in for a bigger strike in Delhi.

