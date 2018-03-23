Dr. Dre got into music to bed women

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Rapper Dr. Dre and his Beats Electronics’ business partner Jimmy Iovine have said the chance to meet new women is what first attracted them to become record producers.

Iovine made the confession to the late legendary singer John Lennon in 1974, he recalled, reports thetimes.co.uk.

“I was in the studio with John Lennon and we were doing ‘Walls and Bridges’. When you’re in there six weeks in a row, every day, with somebody, you start to forget things to talk about. So John looks at me and he goes, ‘James’ — he used to call me James – ‘why did you get into this?’,” said Iovine.

“I said, ‘Well, you know, erm…’ I’m thinking, ‘I gotta answer right, it’s John Lennon, right? So I say, ‘You know, I saw you guys on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’, I saw the Rolling Stones, I bought a guitar, I started a band, and this is the best I can do’,” he added.

Dr. Dre, who has seven children from various partners, agreed: “It’s definitely a part of it.”

Iovine, 65, added: “For everybody. Everybody’s in it to meet somebody that you connect with, right? You don’t have to put it as bluntly as wanting to get laid.

“I just wanted to get out of my neighbourhood, man. I was headed down the docks. And I didn’t want to do that.”

