Draft sports code in current form cannot be implemented: Rijiju

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Sports Ministry has not accepted the draft National Code for Good Governance in Sports 2017 on account of reservations about how it would affect the autonomy of the Indian Olympic Association and the National Sports Federations.

“The code doesn’t meet the present requirements as well as future aspirations of Indian sport,” Rijiju told the Times of India. “The ministry examined the code in the context of the national sports policy, India’s international commitments, present stage of development of different disciplines of sports and available sports infrastructure. The code fails to provide for strategies and means to move sports bodies, state governments and private investments towards attaining the twin objectives of spreading the culture of sport and excellence in sports.”

Sports secretary Radhe Shyam Jhulaniya had on Friday filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court in which it was stated that the draft code in its current form cannot be implemented.

“The ministry hasn’t accepted the draft, it’s simple. The court will not decide what the code should look like. There was a court notice to the ministry, so we were bound to tell the court (about the ministry’s stand). India’s sports policy will be framed by the government and not the court,” Rijiju said.

He also stated that the ministry has identified 14 disciplines for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. “We have identified archery, boxing, shooting, badminton, wrestling, hockey, weightlifting, cycling and athletics as medal prospects for Olympics 2024,” he said.

“For 2028 and beyond table tennis, judo, swimming, fencing and rowing will be included. It takes at least 8-10 years to groom an athlete to achieve podium success at the Olympics. For example, China won maximum medals from swimming (including diving), shooting, weightlifting, table tennis, gymnastics and boxing. So, it’s necessary to identify sports disciplines which we can develop for excellence in Olympics and which state is best suited for grooming athletes in a particular Olympic sport.”

–IANS

