Dragged by car, Bhopal police officer critical

Bhopal, June 17 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) of Madhya Pradesh Police was in critical condition here on Sunday after a car hit him and dragged him for 500 metres, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Amrit Lal Bhilala, who was on checking duty in Nishatpura area, tried to stop the speeding car, according to police.

Instead of stopping the car, the driver hit Bhilala who fell on the ground. The driver then tried to run over him but the officer held on to a part of the vehicle following which he was dragged for half a kilometre.

Bhilala has been admitted to a hospital. Police said the vehicle has not been identified.

–IANS

hindi-ksk/him/mr