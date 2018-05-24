Drake unveils ‘I’m upset’

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Rapper Drake has released a new single titled “I’m upset”.

The release on Saturday night follows the single “Nice for what”, as well as the rapper Pusha T diss track “Duppy freestyle”, which he dropped on Friday night, reports billboard.com.

Drake announced “I’m upset” as his new single via social media, sharing artwork on Instagram.

“Anyways…back to this album…new single out now!” he wrote.

The song will be part of his new album, “Scorpion”, out in June.

Meanwhile, Drake has sent an invoice for $100,000 to Pusha T for resuscitating his career, reports tmz.com.

The war between the two rappers was triggered by Pusha’s album with Kanye West, where he shaded Drake for using a ghostwriter.

Pusha had also posted a notice to Drake on Twitter to send him an invoice for the added publicity and Drake followed through.

In Pusha’s new song, “Infrared”, he raps, “Your hooks did it/ The lyrics pennin’ equals to Trump’s winnin’/ The bigger question is how the Russians did it/ It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin”. Quentin famously wrote lyrics for Drake.

After Pusha dropped the song, Drake quickly released a diss track.

–IANS

nn/pgh/