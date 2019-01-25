Drass coldest at minus 31.4

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) Clear skies on Monday led the cold wave to return to the valley, this time more severely as Drass in Ladakh recorded minus 31.4 degrees Celsius, lowest the mercury dipped this season.

Weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to remain dry in the valley during the next 48 hours till Wednesday, the Met said. Minimum temperatures were likely to fall further during this period.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.5 while Pahalgam and Gulmarg were at minus 13.6 and minus 12.6, respectively. Leh recorded minus 15.6, while Jammu city was at 3.5, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2.6, Bannihal minus 0.9 and Bhaderwah minus 5.4.

–IANS

