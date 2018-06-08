Dreaded criminal held after encounter in Greater Noida

Ghaziabad, June 12 (IANS) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested following an encounter conducted jointly by Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police on Tuesday, according to police.

At around 5.30 p.m on Tuesday, the Noida police and the Delhi Police surrounded dreaded criminal Krishna Pal in Greater Noida area and challenged him.

After a brief exchange of fire, as the criminal received bullet injuries, the police teams pounced on him and arrested him, said a police officer.

Besides Pal, two of the police personnel also sustained bullet injuries.

The encounter took place under Bisrakh Police Station area of Greater Noida.

The injured policemen and the criminal were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared out of danger.

Pal was involved in over 20 heinous crimes in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh districts, according to the police.

–IANS

