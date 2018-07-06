Dreaded criminal held for abducting businessmen

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) A dreaded criminal has been arrested for abduction and extortion from half a dozen businessmen after luring them to Delhi to purchase scrap at throwaway prices, police said on Friday.

Police said accused Mohammad Tauhid of Haryana’s Palwal was a member of the notorious Tatloo gang which operated in Mewat region of Haryana. Tauhid carried a reward of Rs 50,000.

Tauhid was evading arrest since May 1 after the kidnapping and robbing of a Madhya Pradesh businessmen at the Indira Gandhi domestic airport in Delhi.

A Crime Branch team led by Special Investigation Unit ACP Sandeep Lamba and Inspector Ashish Kumar arrested Tauhid on Wednesday from his hideout in Roopraka village in west Delhi on a tip-off, Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said.

“Posing as scrap dealers, Tauhid and his gang members lured gullible businessmen on the pretext of selling them scrap at throwaway prices. Once their potential victim landed in Delhi, they kidnapped him on the pretext of showing them the godown where the scrap meant for sale was stored,” Kumar said.

They then thrashed and robbed the victims of their belongings.

Tauhid allegedly confessed to his involvement in six such cases in Delhi, Gurugram, Dharuhera, and Alwar.

