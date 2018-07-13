Drew Barrymore is off dating sites

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS) Actress Drew Barrymore has decided she does not want to use dating applications anymore even though they are “fun”.

“I got off (dating apps). It was fun to try though. I’ve been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date alluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it’s not blind on my side so it just, I don’t know, doesn’t work,” Barrymore told etonline.com.

She was desperate to get out there again after her split. But Barrymore was surprised that none of her friends attempted to set her up with anyone.

“None of my friends ever set me up! I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don’t even think like that.”

The “50 First Dates” star is now using her spare time to look after herself.

She said: “Working mums forget to put a little bit (of time and effort) into ourselves but the tiniest little bit of concealer can make such a difference in your self-confidence. So even one minute or 30 seconds, can just sort of boost your self-esteem, and it’s important to remember to take that time to do that.”

The actress is now on a mission to prove to her two daughters that she is a strong woman.

