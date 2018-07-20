Drinking doesn’t ‘suit’ Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who was detained at an airport here for being involved in a verbal fight with his wife and smoking e-cigarettes on flight, said he was at fault for losing his senses and ordering a drink following a series of “frustrating” events.

According to people.com, the 40-year-old actor and his wife Mara Lane were flying into Los Angeles from Miami earlier this month with their 1-year-old son Wolf when he got into a verbal dispute with Lane.

Meyers opened up about the incident on American television host Larry King’s show “Larry King Now”, where he spoke about his drinking habits, admitting “drinking doesn’t suit” him.

The actor said he was also trying to quit smoking so as to not set a bad example for his son.

“It is a good opportunity to apologise to anybody who was offended that that incident happened, but I learned my lesson. As soon as I got off the airplane, I went and spoke to somebody and I got back on track immediately,” Meyers said.

