Driver dies as car submerges in rainwater

Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) In a freak incident, a driver sleeping in a car died after the vehicle was submerged in rain water on Saurday, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the basement of an apartment building in Kukatpally area here.

Bosle Gopinath, 25, was found dead in the car after the rain water was pumped out of the basement.

According to police, Gopinath dropped car owner Naveen Kumar late in the night and sought his permission to sleep in the vehicle. As it was raining heavily in the area, about two feet water got accumulated in the basement.

Police suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and did not realise water entering into the car. He is suspected to have died of suffocation.

The body was sent to the government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

–IANS

ms/vd