Drizzles on Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) It was a wet morning here with a drizzle bringing down the temperature in the national capital on Thursday. But it did not derail the Republic Day parade.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

The weatherman forecast similar conditions will prevail the next two to three days.

“Moderate rains will occur towards the evening or night,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

According to the weather office, 0.2 mm rain was recorded here in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

am/py/mr