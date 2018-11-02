Drogba bids farewell with defeat in USL Cup final

Madrid, Nov 9 (IANS) Ivory Coast’s legendary striker Didier Drogba on Friday put an end to his long and storied career after playing in North America’s second-tier United Soccer League Cup final, in which his side, Phoenix Rising, fell 0-1 to Louisville City.

Drogba announced in March after turning 40 that this season would be his last, reports Efe.

Although Drogba led Phoenix Rising to the final, he failed to lift the trophy, as Louisville City forward Luke Spencer netted the winning goal in the 62nd minute.

Drogba, born in Abidjan in 1978, was one of the most successful players in the English Premier League, where he played his best years between 2004-12 at Chelsea.

With the Blues he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two FA Community Shield trophies and one UEFA Champions League title.

Drogba then went on to China to join Shanghai Shenhua in the 2012-13 season, and one year later he joined Turkey’s Galatasaray, where he won one title of the Super Lig, one Turkish Cup and a Turkish Super Cup.

The Ivorian star also had a great international career with 105 matches, appearing for his national team in the FIFA World Cups of 2006, 2010 and 2014, in addition to participating in five Africa Cup of Nations, where the Ivory Coast was a runner-up in 2006 and 2012.

–IANS

gau/bg