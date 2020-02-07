Drug peddler booked under PSA in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir police in its action against drug dealings in border district of Kupwara booked a notorious drug peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Officers had earlier seized huge quantity of contraband substance form his possession. During the course of investigation, with the aid of scientific procedures, it was learnt that the seized substance proved to be Cannabis.

According to police an FIRA under relevant sections of law was already registered in Police Station Kupwara.

“Accordingly the case was duly processed and the arrested drug peddler was detained under public safety act after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities. The drug peddler has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Maqbool Mir resident of Khumriyal,” police said.

Police said during the course of investigation one drug peddler identified as Zaffar Ali resident of Parada Karnah was arrested along with five packets of Brown sugar weighing about 4.272 Kg.

“When the officer spoke to him, they learnt about the involvement of another person identified as Nisar Ahmad Badhana resident of Amrohie who was absconding in order to avoid his arrest. The said absconding person has been arrested by Kupwara police at Tangdhar after about six months,” police said.

