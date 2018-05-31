Drug smuggler arrested in Manipur

Imphal, June 7 (IANS) An international drug smuggler wanted in India and abroad was arrested in Thoubal district of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Narcotics and Affairs of Border) W. Basu said that many law-enforcement agencies were after Mohammad Masle, who was arrested on May 30 at Lilong.

Basu said that six FIRs stand registered against the drug smuggler, who was operating his racket for five years.

The officer the smuggler was being interrogated on his illegal activities.

