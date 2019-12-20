Drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized in Kolkata, three held

Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) The Special Task Force of Kolkata police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 6 crore and arrested three peddlers from the city, sources said on Thursday.

The contraband seized included Yaba tablets.

Acting on a source information, the STF personnel carried out a raid in Bhowbaga area, under Anandapur police station, in east Kolkata, and arrested two peddlers, who are based in the country’s northeast.

The third arrest was made based on the information given by the duo.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

–IANS

