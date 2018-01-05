Drunken driving in Hyderabad kills woman

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) A woman was killed and two others were critically injured when a car being driven by a youth under the influence of alcohol hit their scooty here on early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Road Number 10 in the posh Banjara Hills area. The youth lost control of the speeding car which hit the scooty, police said.

A woman, identified as Mastani and who was riding the scooty, died on the spot. Two other women, Anusha and Priya, who were riding pillion, were critically injured. They were admitted to a hospital.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the car sped away. However, after covering some distance, the driver again lost control and hit the road divider.

Police arrested Vishnu Vardhan, who was driving the car in an inebriated condition.

This the latest in a series of accidents in the city involving drunk drivers. The accidents are being reported even as police continued its drive against drunken driving.

During the checks conducted at upmarket Jubilee Hills late Saturday night, police booked over a dozen people including four women.

Police had booked as many as 2,500 people for drunken driving during New Year celebrations in the city.

Last year, 7,500 people were sent to jail on charges of driving vehicles under influence of alcohol.

In 2016, a 10-year-old girl and two of her family members were killed when a car in which they were travelling was hit by another car being driven by a youth under the influence of alcohol.

The youth was accompanied by three of his college friends and they were all returning from a bar.

