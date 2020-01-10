Dry skin making your life tough?

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANSlife) Winter blues are enough to get your mood down, the last thing you need is the annoying feeling of dry skin. While one can’t help sit in front of the heater or keep the radiators on, this is a cause for you skin dehydrating.

IANSlife spoke Dr Sangeeta Velaskar, Director- Medical and R&D at Kaya Limited to find out why and how we can deal with this common ailment.

How does the cold weather can affect your skin?

Velaskar: Cold weather has a drying effect on the skin, as it draws the moisture away. This results in dry flaky skin, cracked heels and elbows, and aggravation of eczemas.

The use of a good moisturiser to compensate the loss of moisture helps in maintaining the suppleness of the skin and helps in preventing the aggravation of eczemas.

Tough skin around the elbow and soles of feet require specific and intense hydration with mild exfoliation to slough off the dry dead cells with the skin around the elbows and feet looking and feeling softer and smoother.

Share some tips on how to keep your skin soft this season.

Velaskar: Following a skin care regime which complements your skin type help maintain a softer skin during the harsh winter months. Your skin care regime should include the use of a cleanser, toner, moisturiser and sunscreen.

Why is exfoliation important in winter?

Velaskar: Winter is associated with a low humidity and dry winds which cause the skin to become dry and dull. A hydrating exfoliant removes the dead cells and hydrates the skin simultaneously, leaving the skin looking fresh and rejuvenated.

