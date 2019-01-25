Dry weather in J&K during next 4 days

Srinagar, Jan 26 (IANS) The Met Office on Saturday forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next four days.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in the state during the next four days,” an official of the Met Department said.

Despite the forecast, minimum temperatures remained below freezing point in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

Srinagar city recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 9.7 and minus 14.0 respectively.

Leh town had minus 16.5 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 20.6 while Drass town at minus 27.5 was the coldest place in the state.

Jammu city recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, Katra 3.2, Batote minus 3.0, Bannihal minus 6.5 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as minimum temperature.

