DSGMC demands action-taken report on Nankana Sahib attack

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), on Sunday, criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet on Nankana Sahib gurdwara attack for “discussing more about India”, and urged him to provide information on the action taken against the culprit Mohammed Hassan.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the Pakistan Prime Minister, in his tweet, discussed about India, instead of taking action or registering a case against Hassan.

“The Pakistan PM condemned Nankana Sahib incident in his tweet but instead of giving any information on what action was taken against the culprit, he started discussing about India. I want to urge him that he should give information about action taken by his government on the perpetrator and ensure safety and security of the Sikh community in Pakistan,” Sirsa said.

On Sunday, Khan tweeted: “The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary. In contrast, Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks.”

On Friday, the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was attacked by a huge Muslim mob while Sikh devotees were stuck inside the shrine.

The mob that had gathered outside raised communal and hateful slogans against the minority community and pelted stones on the shrine, videos circulated on social media showed.

Pakistani sources said the mob was led by the family of Mohammed Hassan, the man who had abducted and converted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, to protest police action against him.

