DSJ suspends six students for protesting

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Delhi School of Journalism on Tuesday suspended six of its students till further notice on charges of “indiscipline” and “disrupting classes”.

The suspended students, along with many others, are on protest for the last two days and have been sleeping inside the college against the institution’s authorities to highlight infrastructure issues.

Students have been alleging for months now that the college has failed to provide them the basic infrastructure despite high fees. They have alleged not having a lab, computers, desks and canteen, etc., in the college.

Many students in the past have also alleged that the college has not been able to utilise funds raised by it through fees. The DSJ is a college established under the self-financing model of the Delhi University and has much higher fees per semester than most colleges of the university.

When IANS contacted DSJ Officer-on-Special-Duty Manasvini Yogi, she said that most of the demands of the students have been met and now they have come up with another demand — not originally made — of wanting to be part of the DU Students’ Union.

“We are just 11-month-old college. Things can only be done gradually. We have enough laptops, but only those students have not been given computers who have refused to pay their semester fees.

“There are 200 laptops for 106 students. Out of these 106, only 17 have paid their semster fees,” Yogi said.

On Tuesday, the students were on protest with the specific demand to meet the Vice Chancellor.

“We just want to meet the Vice Chancellor. We are on protest for two days but he is not ready to meet us,” a student, eventually suspended, told IANS earlier in the day.

