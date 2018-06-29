DSP among two Punjab Police officials dismissed

Chandigarh, July 2 (IANS) Two Punjab police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Dhillon, have been dismissed from service over serious allegations of pushing women into drugs, a police official said.

The dismissal orders of Dhillon, who was posted as DSP Ferozepur, were issued by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday while Head Constable Inderjit Singh was dismissed by Commissioner of Police Jalandhar.

Dhillon was placed under suspension on June 28 following charges of pushing a Ludhiana woman into drug abuse, while Inderjit Singh had been under suspension since September 2017 in the wake of similar charges by a Jalandhar woman, who had also accused him of sexual exploitation on pretext of marriage.

“The dismissal orders of Dhillon came after legal examination of the fact-finding inquiry conducted by Anita Punj, Director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, and based on the statement of the concerned woman,” a police spokesman said on Monday.

Dhillon has been booked by police on charges of rape and various sections of the NDPS Act.

“The officer was found indulging in highly undesirable and morally corrupt activities while posted at Tarn Taran, and, misusing his official position and power vested in him as a gazetted police officer by raping a girl and alluring her into drugs,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the Jalandhar woman had raised serious allegations against Inderjit Singh on four occasions, though she had retracted her statement in each case saying either that a compromise had been affected or it was given under a misunderstanding. She alleged that she had been pushed into drugs by him.

–IANS

js/vd