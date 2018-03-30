DSport to air Augusta Masters featuring Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Golf enthusiasts can watch on DSport the prestigious April 6-9 Augusta Masters 2018 championship featuring young Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma.

The sports TV channel by Discovery in a statement said the championship will be aired starting 12.30 a.m. for the Indian audience April 6 onwards.

This year’s Master’s is special one for Indian viewers as Sharma received a special invitation to compete in the championship.

The 21-year-old has been invited during a breakthrough season, which includes two wins over four months and a top-10 finish in his first PGA Tour event.

He became the youngest player from India to win on the European Tour at the Joburg Open in December and earned his second win at the Maybank Championship in February and then made his PGA Tour debut at the WGC-Mexico Championship and finished T-9 after holding the lead after 36 and 54 holes. This will be his first Masters appearance.

Won in the past by the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Vijay Singh, the Masters is the biggest and the most prestigious golf tournament.

–IANS

sar/vm