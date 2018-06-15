DSport to livecast Tour De France 2018

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Discovery Communications’ premium sports TV channel — DSport will broadcast live the upcoming season of ‘Tour De France’ — a prestigious annual cycling event.

The three-week long, intense 21 stage race will kick start on July 7 from Noirmoutier-en-l’Île, a small island off the Atlantic coast of France.

DSport will broadcast live all 21 stages of the 105th edition of the race for the cycling enthusiasts between July 7 – 29.

The upcoming 105th edition of Tour De France will witness a total of 176 riders across 22 teams competing in the 21-stage race covering 3351 km to emerge victorious.

