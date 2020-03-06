DTC bus conductor held for setting shops afire in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 11 (IANS) One person was arrested for setting a book stall on fire in the city’s Sadar Baazar area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the fire quickly engulfed two adjoining shops which were completely gutted before fire tenders arrived.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Dabas (32), a resident of Majra Dabas village in Delhi who is a contractual DTC bus conductor.

The incident took place at 2.15 a.m.

Police said Dabas was apprehended in the early hours from Ram Nagar area of Gurugram. The accused was drunk at the time of the crime.

He has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a Gurugram court which sent him to judicial custody.

–IANS

str/kr