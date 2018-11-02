DTC protestors seek President’s permission to commit suicide

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) DTC contractual workers on Thursday, the 18th day of their indefinite protest, appealed to the President of India to either intervene or allow them to commit suicide.

“We have been sitting on a strike since October 22 and no authority has come forward to talk to us. Either you intervene in the Delhi government or grant us the permission to commit suicide,” said DTC contractual drivers and conductors in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual drivers and conductors have been sitting on a strike to push the Delhi government for their demands for equal pay for equal work, job security, hiring back of the terminated contractual employees and a complete ban on privatisation of bus services.

“Our demands are very basic, yet no one from the DTC management or the Delhi government has come forward to talk to us. Instead, they terminated jobs of protesting contractual workers,” the letter said.

–IANS

sd/prs